Snap launches a digital safety programme for teens

Snap has announced the launch of The Keys: A Guide to Digital Safety, an interactive online program designed to educate teenagers and their parents about risks in digital spaces.

Developed in collaboration with Common Sense Media, the program covers four areas of concern: bullying, illicit drug activity, nude and intimate images, and sextortion. It also provides guidance on using Snapchat’s safety features, settings, and reporting tools.

The company said the program was reviewed by safety experts and Snap’s Teen Council for Digital Well-Being. According to the company, the design was inspired by drivers education, combining classroom-style learning with practice scenarios. Teens using the 45-minute course are presented with videos, interactive reflections, and realistic situations to help them learn how to respond to potential risks.

The programme is structured in two parts. The first outlines online safety risks that teenagers may encounter across platforms. The second focuses on Snapchat-specific tools that can be used to enhance safety. The company said the course is intended to be taken with a parent, teacher, or trusted adult to encourage open discussion about digital safety.

Jacqueline Beauchere, Global Head of Platform Safety, Snap, said, “We developed The Keys because we saw an opportunity in teen-focused digital safety education. This program goes beyond spreading awareness; it builds practical skills by tackling the most challenging situations teenagers could potentially face online. We hope The Keys will help provide teens with the critical thinking skills and confidence they need to safely navigate digital spaces.”

The company said the program aims to strengthen communication between teens and caregivers while offering practical tools to deal with online risks.