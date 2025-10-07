Snap strengthens digital safety for teens

Snapchat India has launched a new campaign called ‘Care Not Control’, aimed at fostering healthier conversations between teens and caregivers about online safety. Developed in partnership with youth media platform Yuvaa, the initiative uses storytelling and humor to encourage families to build trust and open communication rather than relying on strict supervision.

The campaign comes ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10 and highlights the platform’s commitment to supporting the digital well-being of Indian users. The philosophy behind the campaign promotes ‘Care’, open dialogue and partnership, over ‘Control,’ which focuses on restrictive oversight.

Speaking of the feature, Nikhil Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, Yuvaa, said, “You can't compel young people into seeking to be safe; you have to connect with them in a language they understand. That’s what this campaign is all about. We are turning an essential philosophy, ‘Care Not Control’, that the Snapchat team has beautifully thought of and curated, into tangible, relatable stories. By leveraging creators and humour, we hope to give both teens and parents a new script on how they can talk about online life and build trust, o, said, ne conversation at a time."

As part of the campaign, Snapchat and Yuvaa have collaborated with six creators representing India’s cultural and linguistic diversity: Dhiraj Sanap, Kapil Kanpuriya, Mayo Japan, James Libang, Pranjali Singh, and Namrita Kour. Their six-part short video series demonstrates how Snapchat’s Family Centre tool can help families balance parental insight with teen autonomy.

Uthara Ganesh, Head of Public Policy, India & South Asia, Snap Inc.“ said, At a time when the online and offline lives of young people are deeply intertwined, digital well-being must be nurtured with empathy and partnership. Our ‘Care Not Control’ philosophy reflects this belief, and our Family Centre tool is designed to encourage dialogue and build trust. By launching this campaign, we hope to give families across India the confidence and language to approach online safety together.”

The video series will be released from October 7 to October 10 across the platform and Instagram accounts of the creators and Yuvaa, and amplified through youth-focused social media pages.