Snapchat introduces new advertising tools for app marketers

Snap Inc. has introduced a new suite of products and optimisations under App Power Pack, aimed at app marketers across industries. The update, announced this week, introduces features designed to enhance campaign performance on the platform, including both SKAdNetwork (SKAN) and non-SKAN campaigns, the platform noted.
According to the platform, products within the package have shown an average lift of 25% in app installs. The tools cover bidding strategies, ad formats and interactive experiences for users.
Among the key features is Improved Target Cost Bidding (tCPA), which allows advertisers to set a target cost-per-acquisition with delivery dynamically optimised by the app’s system to serve the right ad to the right person at the right time.
Sponsored Snaps have also been extended to app advertisers, becoming available through auctions. These ads appear directly within the app’s chat inbox, one of its most-used surfaces. Data shared by the platform shows that in Q2 2025, Sponsored Snaps contributed to an 18% rise in unique converters across app installs and purchases.
The update also introduces App End Cards, which automatically attach an extra segment to Snap Ads and Story Ads, providing a more detailed preview of apps through App Store images.
Another addition, currently in alpha testing for Non-SKAN campaigns, is Playables, a format that lets app users test a mini version of a mobile game before downloading.
For SKAN campaigns, the App Power Pack includes Sponsored Snaps, Target Cost Bidding, App End Cards, and Playables. For non-SKAN campaigns, advertisers will have access to additional tools such as App Acquisition Conversion Metrics and Snapchat Outcomes reporting.
The new offerings come as Snapchat continues expanding its advertising solutions across categories, including gaming, e-commerce and financial services.