Snapchat adds new AI video generation lens

Snapchat has introduced a new AI-powered video generation Lens called ‘Animate It,’ expanding its artificial intelligence tools for creating short videos from text prompts.

The new Lens allows users to generate brief animated videos by entering written prompts. It is available to Lens+ subscribers and uses Snap’s in-house AI video generation model to produce shareable clips within seconds.

Users can access the feature through the Snapchat camera by searching for the Animate It Lens, selecting it, and entering a prompt or choosing from suggested options. The system then converts the text input into a short animated video.

The feature builds on the platform’s earlier AI video Lenses feature introduced in March, when the company rolled out advanced AI video tools exclusively for Snapchat Platinum, its premium subscription tier. That earlier update included three AI video Lenses, Raccoon, Fox, and Spring Flowers, which used generative video technology to add animated effects to Snaps.