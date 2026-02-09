Snapchat rolls out AR features, creator program and more for Super Bowl LIX

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Snapchat and the National Football League have expanded their collaboration around digital content and augmented reality features linked to the Super Bowl.

Snapchat has announced a range of Super Bowl-related AR lenses and content for users watching remotely. These include a Super Bowl LIX lens featuring Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets, a live jersey lens that allows users to virtually try on team jerseys, and a curated collection of NFL lenses accessible through a dedicated Super Bowl AR section on game day.

It has also launched an NFL x Snapchat Creator Program. Under the program, a group of Snap Stars, including Katie Austin, Ross Smith, Jack Mancuso and Treasure Wilson, will attend the Super Bowl and share behind-the-scenes content through Snapchat Stories and Spotlight. The creators will also use augmented reality lenses developed in partnership with the NFL.

The NFL will also integrate Snapchat’s camera technology inside Caesars Superdome, the host venue for Super Bowl LIX. The New Orleans stadium becomes the second Super Bowl venue to feature the platform's AR system, following its use at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII. During the game, fans in attendance will have access to AR lenses, including Super Bowl–themed and team-specific helmet effects.

According to the platform, about 80% of U.S. Snapchat users plan to watch the Super Bowl, and nearly nine in 10 engage with sports content at least once a week. Snapchat users globally view more than 25 million minutes of sports content daily on the platform’s Spotlight feature.

The platform will also carry Super Bowl-related content throughout the week, including highlights and behind-the-scenes material, available across Stories, Spotlight and the NFL’s official Snapchat profile.