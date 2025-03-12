Snapchat debuts Sponsored Snaps in India

Snapchat has launched Sponsored Snaps in India, a new advertising format that enables businesses to engage their customers through visual messaging. With this format, brands can deliver a full-screen vertical video Snap directly to Snapchatters in their Chat inbox. E-commerce platform AJIO is the first brand in India to utilise this format.
Sponsored Snaps will allow advertisers to engage prospective customers across the funnel all within a single ad placement. This achieves multiple objectives, from raising awareness with broad reach in the chat inbox to improving consideration with people who choose to view the Snap to driving conversion with an in-message call-to-action.
The launch follows the platform’s efforts to enhance its advertising solutions and provide brands with interactive and measurable ways to connect with their audience. Over time, the feature may evolve to include two-way interactions powered by AI, enabling functionalities such as personalised recommendations, customer support, and even direct transactions.
The feature was first launched in the U.S., where it was leveraged by Universal Pictures to promote Wicked Part 1, and in Canada, where Disney debuted the format for Moana 2.
In India, AJIO’s campaign leverages the feature to drive awareness and engagement for its latest fashion collections, targeting India’s digitally savvy audience. The activation is part of the brand's broader strategy to tap into the platform’s young audience and unique storytelling capabilities.
Arpan Biswas, Chief Marketing Officer, AJIO said, “At AJIO, we are continually exploring innovative avenues to engage with our audience. Sponsored Snaps present a unique opportunity to connect with digital-first consumers in an organic and interactive manner. As one of the first brands in India to adopt this format, we are excited to leverage its potential to elevate our storytelling and foster deeper, more meaningful connections with Snapchat’s dynamic and highly engaged community.”
Neha Jolly Sawhney, Head of Ad Monetization, India, Snap Inc added, “Sponsored Snap is truly a first-of-its-kind ad format tapping into Gen Z’s preference for visually rich, engaging content. This format provides brands like AJIO an opportunity to connect with our community in an authentic way. Our Chat inbox is a powerful way to reach Snapchatters, and Sponsored Snaps are a natural extension of how people already engage with brands and businesses on our platform. It expands their reach through one of the most widely used features, delivering an immersive, interactive experience that resonates with a mobile-first, visual audience.”