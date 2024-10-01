Snapchat rolls out 'Footsteps' travel tracking for iOS users

Snapchat is introducing a new ‘Footsteps’ feature for iOS users this week, TechCrunch has reported. Previously exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers, this feature uses Snap Map to help users track the places they've visited and see how much of the world they've explored.
When first using Footsteps, the app pulls data from Snaps saved in Memories to show past travels. Afterward, it will rely on real-time location data rather than past Snaps. However, Footsteps won’t work if users have Ghost Mode enabled, which hides their location from friends.
This update is part of Snapchat’s efforts to enhance its Snap Map feature and differentiate itself from rivals like Instagram and TikTok, which don't offer similar tools yet—although Instagram is reportedly developing a ‘Friends Map’ feature.
Footsteps will show the percentage of locations you've explored, such as how much of a city or country you've visited, based on saved Snaps. The more frequently you save Snaps, the more accurate the data. Going forward, it will track your movements in real-time using location data.
Only users can see their own Footsteps, and they can turn off the feature or delete the data through the app's settings. The feature is similar to Google Maps’ ‘Timeline,’ which tracks travel history based on location data.
Snapchat also plans to introduce a custom sticker to allow users to share their travel history with friends. While the feature is currently available to iOS users, it will soon be released for Android as well.