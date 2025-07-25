Snapchat introduces 'Home Safe' feature for location based return alerts

Snapchat has introduced a new feature called 'Home Safe' that allows users to notify a selected friend when they have returned home, without the need to send a manual message.

The feature functions through location sharing and is limited to friends with whom the user has already shared their location on Snap Map. Notifications are sent only once and then automatically disabled. Location sharing on Snap Map remains off by default, and 'Home Safe' alerts will not be sent unless the user has enabled location sharing.

To use the feature, users must set their home location by selecting their Bitmoji on Snap Map and tapping 'My Home'. This location is only visible to the user and friends selected for location sharing.

To activate the alert, users must open a conversation, tap the Map icon, and then select the 'Home Safe' button. Once activated, the system will automatically notify the selected friend when the user returns to the designated home location.