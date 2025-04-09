Snapchat introduces sponsored AI lenses for brand engagement

Snapchat has unveiled Sponsored AI Lenses, a new feature designed to offer brands more immersive and engaging ways to connect with users. While sponsored lenses have long been part of the platform's ad offerings, this new format takes things a step further by leveraging Snap’s proprietary generative AI technology to create dynamic, personalised experiences at scale.
With these interactive lenses, users can take selfies and see themselves transported into a variety of AI-generated scenes. Snap analyses the user’s facial features and integrates them into pre-set prompts and poses, delivering up to ten different experiences within a single lens. This not only enhances user interaction but also makes ad content more engaging and entertaining.
Early adopters of this new format include popular brands like Tinder and Uber. Tinder’s version allowed users to create a fun, personalised image, while Uber gave its experience a festive, Thanksgiving-themed twist. Reportedly, Snap users spent significantly more time interacting with Sponsored AI Lenses than with standard versions, suggesting stronger levels of engagement.
This update is part of Snap’s broader push into generative AI. Just last month, the company launched its first video-based AI lenses, following the February debut of a mobile-optimised AI text-to-image model set to power future features.