Snapchat introduces sponsored snaps in inbox

Snapchat has begun experimenting with a new ad format called 'Sponsored Snaps,' integrating promotional content directly into users’ inbox feeds. This move, aimed at expanding revenue streams, has raised concerns about its reception among the platform's core audience.
The Snap inbox, known for its private and ephemeral messaging features, is regarded as a key connection space, particularly for its younger user demographic. However, recent reports indicate that users are encountering promotional slots at the top of their inbox. Examples include ads for Snapchat+, integrations with Snap’s 'My AI' chatbot, and promotional content, such as Disney’s campaign for Moana 2.
View on Threads
Currently, up to three of the nine visible slots in a user’s inbox may display promotional material, sparking questions about how this may impact user experience. The platform, which boasts 443 million daily active users, appears to be leveraging this space to capitalise on its most engaging interface at a time when its revenue growth in key markets like North America and Europe has plateaued.
The company is yet to make a formal announcement on the future of 'Sponsored Snaps', which are still in the experimental phase with selected advertisers. This approach reflects the platforms' broader efforts to enhance monetisation within the app while maintaining its appeal to users.
The impact of Sponsored Snaps on user engagement and brand perception remains to be seen, as Snapchat navigates the balance between advertising growth and user satisfaction.