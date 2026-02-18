Snapchat tests paid creator subscriptions in the US

Snapchat has announced the launch of a new creator subscription feature in the US, allowing users to pay monthly to access exclusive content from select creators. The offering will begin in alpha testing with a small group of creators starting February 23, with plans to expand to more Snap Stars and additional markets soon.

The subscriptions will enable fans to unlock premium content while giving creators a recurring revenue stream. Creators will also be able to set their own pricing and experiment with different subscription tiers directly within the app.

The move builds on Snapchat’s existing monetisation tools, including its Unified Monetisation Program and brand collaboration initiatives, as the platform looks to deepen engagement and strengthen its creator ecosystem.

With growing competition from platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, the feature signals Snapchat’s continued push to diversify revenue beyond advertising and position itself as a creator-first platform. The company has been investing heavily in creator tools as user-generated content and influencer-driven engagement become central to social media growth.