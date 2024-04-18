Snapchat plans to watermark images created using its AI tools

The social media platform 'Snapchat' has announced its intention to incorporate watermarks into AI-generated images on its platform.
This watermark will feature a translucent version of the Snapchat logo accompanied by a sparkle emoji. It will be applied to any AI-generated image that users export from the app or save to their camera roll.
The company stated on its support page that removing the watermark from images would violate its terms of use. However, how Snapchat plans to detect the removal of these watermarks remains uncertain.
Other major tech firms such as Microsoft, Meta, and Google have also implemented measures to label or identify images created using AI-powered tools. At present, Snapchat permits paying subscribers to generate or modify AI-generated images through Snap AI. Additionally, its selfie-oriented feature, Dreams, enables users to enhance their pictures using AI.
In the blog post detailing its safety and transparency practices concerning AI, the company outlined that it indicates AI-powered features, like Lenses, with a visual marker resembling a sparkle emoji.
The company also stated that it has introduced context cards to AI-generated images produced with tools like Dream to provide users with better information.
Snapchat's initiatives to enhance AI safety and moderation follow the launch of its "My AI" chatbot in March 2023, which generated controversy when some users prompted the bot to discuss topics such as sex, drinking, and other potentially sensitive subjects. Subsequently, the company introduced controls in the Family Center, enabling parents and guardians to monitor and restrict their children's interactions with AI.