Threads adds ‘ghost posts’ as Meta tests temporary sharing tools

Threads has introduced a new feature called Ghost Posts, allowing users to share temporary updates that automatically disappear from public view after 24 hours.
According to Meta, Ghost Posts are designed to encourage more spontaneous sharing by reducing the permanence associated with traditional social media posts. Once published, these updates remain visible in users’ feeds for a day before being automatically archived. Although the posts are hidden from public view after the time limit, they remain accessible to the original poster and may continue to inform the Threads algorithm.
Users can enable the feature while composing a post, where a distinct interface indicates that the update is temporary. Ghost Posts cannot include photos or videos, and while the main post can be edited, replies cannot. Additionally, temporary posts will not be distributed to the Fediverse if that integration is active.
Each user’s profile will include a dedicated tab for Ghost Posts, displaying active posts until they expire. Replies received on these posts will remain in the user’s inbox after the 24-hour window.
The launch follows earlier discussions by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who had previously hinted at the possibility of auto-deleting or auto-archiving posts. The Ghost Posts feature builds on that idea, offering users the option to share time-limited updates without making auto-archiving a default setting across the platform.