Threads rolls out AI feature to adjust feed algorithm

Meta’s Threads has introduced a new AI feature that allows users to adjust the content shown in their feeds temporarily.

The feature, called ‘Dear Algo,’ lets users make public posts beginning with the phrase ‘Dear Algo,’ followed by a request to see more or less content on specific topics. For example, a user can ask to see more posts about podcasts or fewer posts about a particular television show.

Once posted, the request modifies the user’s Threads feed for three days. Users can also repost another person’s ‘Dear Algo’ request to apply the same content preferences to their own feed.

The tool is designed to give users more control over the conversations and topics that appear in their feeds at a given time.

Dear Algo is currently available in the United States, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Meta plans to expand the feature to additional countries.