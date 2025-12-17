Threads to add Champion Badges and Flair for active users in community

Threads has rolled out updates to its Communities feature, which was first introduced in September to help users find discussion groups on specific topics. The changes aim to make community interactions more engaging and highlight active contributors.

Threads is testing a ‘community champion’ badge to recognise members who consistently participate and encourage conversation within a group. “To earn a community champion badge, you have to be actively engaged in a community, consistently sparking and joining conversations. Other members follow you not just for your takes, but how you bring people together,” the company said. The badge is being tested in dozens of communities.

The platform is also introducing ‘community flair,’ a label that users can attach to posts within a community. Flair will appear under a user’s name when posting and is specific to each community. For instance, an author in a Book Threads community could use a flair identifying their role, but the label will not carry over to other communities.