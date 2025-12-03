Threads adds new shortcut for re-sharing saved and liked posts

Threads has introduced a new feature that lets users quickly access posts they have saved or liked from within the post composer. The update is intended to streamline quoting and re-sharing content on the platform.

Threads sharing the update in a post on the platform wrote, “In the composer, tap the quotation mark icon and you’ll see lists of the posts you’ve saved and liked. Choose the one that inspires you, add your take and quote it.”

The feature is available on iOS and is expected to roll out to Android in the coming weeks.

The tool is designed to make it easier for people to return to posts they want to comment on or reference later. The addition may also encourage more users to save content for future use.

The feature comes as the platform continues developing tools aimed at boosting user activity. Recent updates include activity-feed filters, temporary posts and tools for promoting podcasts.

Meta has said it is working to increase engagement on the platform as social media use trends more toward passive entertainment rather than users posting their own updates.