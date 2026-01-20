Threads overtakes X with over 141 million daily users on mobile

Meta’s Threads is now seeing more daily usage than X on mobile devices, according to a report by market intelligence firm Similarweb.

The data shows that Threads had approximately 141.5 million daily active users on iOS and Android as of January 7, 2026, following steady growth over several months, as reported by TechCrunch. X had about 125 million daily active users on mobile over the same period.

The shift appears to reflect longer-term usage trends rather than a response to recent controversies on X. The platform has faced criticism after users were found using its integrated AI tool, Grok, to create non-consensual nude images of women, sometimes involving minors. Concerns over the images have led California’s attorney general to open an investigation into Grok, following similar probes in regions including the UK, the European Union, India and Brazil.

The controversy has also coincided with a rise in app installs for social networking startup Bluesky in recent days.

Threads’ growth on mobile may be driven by other factors, including promotion across Meta’s larger apps such as Facebook and Instagram, a focus on creators and the rollout of new features.

Taken together, the data suggests more users are adopting Threads as a regular mobile habit.

Meta said in August 2025 that Threads had surpassed 400 million monthly active users. In October, the company reported that the app had reached 150 million daily active users.

Similarweb has tracked the growth for months. In June 2025, the firm reported that Threads was narrowing the gap with X on mobile after posting 127.8% year-over-year growth.

X continues to lead Threads in the United States, though Similarweb said the gap has narrowed. A year ago, X had roughly twice as many daily active users in the U.S. as it does now.

On the web, however, X remains dominant. Similarweb data shows X averages about 150 million daily web visits. As of January 13, X recorded about 145.4 million daily web visits, compared with about 8.5 million daily visits to Threads across Threads.com and Threads.net combined.