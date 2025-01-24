Threads rolls out new updates to enhance user experience

Threads has rolled out two significant updates that are set to enhance user experience and content strategy on the platform, native post scheduling and post analytics, both now available to all users following initial testing phases.
Native post scheduling
After launching a test version last month, the platform has made its post scheduling feature widely available. This new functionality allows users to set a specific date and time for posts to go live directly within the app. To schedule a post, users can tap the three-dot menu in the post composer, select the 'Schedule' option, and choose their preferred time. Scheduled posts are saved in the drafts folder, where they can be edited or deleted at any time before publication.
While post scheduling through third-party applications has been possible since March, this native integration within the app streamlines the process, making it more convenient for users to plan their content. Looking ahead, the potential integration of the platform into Meta’s Business Suite could allow users to schedule content for Facebook, Instagram, and Threads from a single interface, offering greater convenience for social media managers.
Post analytics for performance tracking
In addition to scheduling, the platform has also rolled out post analytics, giving users access to detailed performance data for their content. The new feature displays insights on top-performing posts, follower growth, interaction rates, and more, all within a dedicated section of the app. Initially tested with a limited group of users, the feature is now available to everyone with the latest app update.
To access the insights, users can tap the insights icon on their profile, select a date range, and view top posts ranked by views, likes, or replies. For a deeper breakdown, users can tap on individual posts to see detailed analytics on views and interactions. Post analytics are also available on the web version of the app, with the added option to pin insights for easy access.
This update is especially beneficial for social media managers, offering valuable data that can help optimise content strategies. While follower counts have become less of a focus due to algorithm-driven feeds, Threads encourages creators to concentrate on views and engagement as primary metrics for success.