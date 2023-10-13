Threads updates: Users can edit posts & record voice notes

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads is rolling out an edit option for users to edit posts. Users can now edit posts as many times as they want within five minutes of posting.
Previously, users had to delete the post in case of a mistake. The edit option is available on the mobile app and web version.
Its competitor X has also integrated an edit option but the feature is behind a paywall while Threads’ edit option is free. X shows the edit history of a post to dispel misinformation and promote transparency while Threads doesn’t have the option currently. Users can post something on Threads and get likes and reposts only to then change the post with no history of the original post. This might be used in nefarious ways.
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has announced that the platform is adding 'Voice Threads,' to the app, the feature will allow users to add voice notes to posts and replies by using the microphone option. An auto-generated caption will be presented and users can edit it.