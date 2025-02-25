Umeish Shashidharan appointed as Hashtag Orange's Vice President, Media

Hashtag Orange, a digital native advertising agency announces the appointment of Umeish Shashidharan as Vice President of Media. This move, in line with the agency’s vision for growth, aims to strengthen the leadership team significantly. As part of the role, Shashidharan is set to oversee Media Operations and New Business Development, working closely with Ankush Vij. He will be based in the agency’s Mumbai office.

With 14 years of experience, Shashidharan brings experience in online marketing, spanning brand-building and direct-response strategies. His background includes paid search, social media, display campaigns, and media planning and buying. Having led large teams, Shashidharan's understanding of the digital ecosystem and leadership skills will guide Hashtag Orange's media operations.

Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange, shared his excitement about Umeish joining the team, "We are thrilled to welcome Umeish Shashidharan to Hashtag Orange. His expertise in the digital media space and his strategic vision will play a crucial role in driving our media capabilities and growth objectives. This appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to building a world-class team that can deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Expressing his excitement at the journey ahead, Umeish Shashidharan added, “Joining an energetic, innovative and trail-blazing team like Hashtag Orange is a great way for me to apply over a decade of experience in ways I never imagined. Together, I believe we can go above and beyond for our clientele, experiment with creative media strategies, and ultimately build a truly formidable Media Department. I look forward to working closely with my fellow leaders and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”