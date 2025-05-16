Warner Bros. Discovery announces return of HBO Max Branding

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced at its 2025 Upfront presentation in New York that its streaming service, Max, will be rebranded as HBO Max this summer. The move reflects a renewed focus on content categories driving the most engagement, including HBO originals, recent theatrical releases, docuseries, and select reality programming.

Warner Bros. Discovery to Rebrand Max as HBO Max This Summer WBD projects a target of over 150 million subscribers by the end of 2026.

Company executives indicated that the streaming strategy is being guided by audience data and evolving consumption patterns. No specific launch date for the rebranded HBO Max was announced.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

During the WBD Upfront on stage at Madison Square Garden, JB Perrette, President and CEO of Streaming, and Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, provided further details on the upcoming change.

Perrette said, “We will continue to focus on what makes us unique – not everything for everyone in a household, but something distinct and great for adults and families. It’s really not subjective, not even controversial – our programming just hits different.”

Bloys added, “With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for.”