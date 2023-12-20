WhatsApp unveils Beta update with automatic albums

WhatsApp has introduced a significant feature in its latest Beta update (version 2.23.26.16), accessible through the Google Play Beta Program. With the introduction of the WhatsApp Channels automatic albums feature, consecutive photos and videos in channels are now grouped into cohesive albums.
This feature aims to streamline the organization of shared media within channels. In the recent beta update, WhatsApp allows channel admins to share multiple consecutive images or videos that will be organized into an album. Previously, this feature was available in WhatsApp chats and groups. Users can will be able to access the entire collection by tapping on the automatic album.
A notable addition to this update is the support for channel reactions within the shared albums. This feature is available to some beta testers, and it’s rolling out to more people over the coming days.