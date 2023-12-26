WhatsApp enhances its Status update interface

WhatsApp’s new update (version 2.24.1.6) is introducing an improved interface for sharing channel updates on Status. Although currently limited to select beta testers, this feature will be gradually extended to a wider user base in the coming weeks, as reported by WA Beta Info.
The update brings a dedicated layout that offers a clearer presentation of channel updates, establishing a stronger connection between the posted content on Status and its origin from a channel.
To verify if this feature is accessible, users can easily share a channel update to their status for forwarding. Furthermore, users can now directly access and view content from associated channels through the status subtitle.
WABetaInfo's WhatsApp experts highlight that the revamped interface offers an intuitive layout, simplifying user interaction with and access to shared channel updates. Additionally, the design aligns with contemporary trends observed on platforms like Instagram when sharing posts as Stories.