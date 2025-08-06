WhatsApp introduces tools to curb scam messaging

WhatsApp has announced a series of new tools and safety updates aimed at helping users identify and avoid messaging scams, as part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activity on the platform. The company also revealed that it had banned more than 6.8 million accounts linked to scam operations in the first half of 2025.
According to the platform, a significant proportion of scams originate from organised criminal centres, often operating out of Southeast Asia and reportedly involving forced labour. These scam networks deploy multiple schemes simultaneously, including cryptocurrency fraud, pyramid schemes, and fake investment opportunities, often requiring victims to pay upfront fees with promises of high returns.
The scams typically move across platforms, beginning with an unsolicited message on a dating or social media app, before migrating to encrypted messaging services and, eventually, cryptocurrency payment platforms. This tactic is designed to fragment the scam activity across services, making detection more difficult.
In one example cited by the platform , a scam network operating out of Cambodia used several platforms in coordination. The network leveraged tools such as ChatGPT to generate initial messages, redirected targets to WhatsApp, then moved them to Telegram, where they were asked to complete tasks such as liking videos on TikTok. The scheme involved building trust by displaying fake earnings before instructing victims to deposit money into cryptocurrency wallets.
The platform stated that the removal of the 6.8 million accounts was part of a broader initiative to disrupt scam operations before they could become fully active. The bans were based on proactive detection measures and investigative insights into the behaviour of accounts associated with scam centres.
As part of its safety efforts, the platform is introducing new in-app features. One update will display a safety overview when users are added to unfamiliar group chats by someone not in their contacts. This overview will include information about the group and options to leave without viewing the chat. Notifications from such groups will also remain muted unless the user opts to stay.
For one-on-one conversations, the platform is testing new alerts when users are about to message someone outside their contact list. The alerts aim to provide context about the recipient and encourage users to pause before engaging.
The company has also partnered with ethical hacker and internet safety expert Rachel Tobac to share practical advice for identifying scams. Users are advised to pause, question, and verify messages, particularly those involving requests for money, offers of quick earnings, or messages from unknown numbers.
The guidance encourages users to take time before responding, examine whether requests make sense, and contact known individuals via a different method if there is any doubt about the authenticity of a message.