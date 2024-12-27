WhatsApp's key updates from 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, WhatsApp has rolled out a range of new features designed to improve the functionality and user experience of its messaging platform. These updates focus on enhancing communication tools, personalisation, and cross-device integration, while maintaining the platform's emphasis on privacy and ease of use. The new additions aim to make interactions more dynamic and organised for users.
Organisation and customisation for easier navigation
WhatsApp has made it easier to manage contacts across multiple devices, including WhatsApp Web and linked devices, by introducing new features for contact management. Users can now save contacts exclusively to WhatsApp, ensuring a seamless transition when switching devices. Additionally, the platform has rolled out Custom Lists and Favourites, allowing users to quickly access and organise their most important chats.
Enhanced features for staying connected
The platform has introduced the Events feature, making it easier to create, track, and manage events within groups. With RSVP tracking and automatic reminders, the new feature ensures event details are always at hand. The app has also expanded video call capabilities, now supporting up to 32 participants. New filters and backgrounds for video calls offer a fun way to enhance calls, while improvements to call reliability, including noise and echo cancellation, make calls more reliable in noisy environments.
Channel updates and improved discoverability
The platform has made it easier for users to find and follow Channels that align with their interests. With Channel Categories such as People, Sports, and News, users can now explore content more effectively. It has also added the ability to forward Channel content to chats or directly to a user's Status, increasing the ways to engage with new material.
Creative expression through stickers and AI assistance
The platform has expanded its creative offerings, allowing users to turn their photos into personalised stickers and access a large selection of GIPHY stickers directly from the app. For those who manage Channels, the option to send 'Voice Updates' has been added, a feature that has proven popular among creators. The platform has also made it easier to manage Channels with the introduction of up to 16 administrators per Channel.
In a bid to make messaging even more dynamic, the platform has introduced Meta AI, an assistant that can help users settle debates, answer questions, and generate AI-powered stickers or images through simple commands in chat.
With these updates, WhatsApp continues to push the boundaries of what a messaging platform can do, blending functionality with creative expression to offer a richer user experience in 2024.