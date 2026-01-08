WhatsApp introduces new features for group chats

WhatsApp has announced a set of new features aimed at improving how users communicate in group chats, as the messaging platform continues to update its group experience.

Group chats help people stay connected across devices, whether they are sharing personal updates, planning events or coordinating activities, as the platform stated.

One new feature, called member tags, allows users to assign themselves a role or label within a group. The tag can be customised for each group, letting the same person appear differently across chats. “So you can be ‘Anna’s Dad’ in one group, and ‘Goalkeeper’ in another,” the platform said. The feature will be rolled out gradually.

The platform is also introducing text stickers, which allow users to turn words into stickers by entering text into Sticker Search. Users can save these newly created stickers directly to their sticker packs without first sending them in a chat.

Another update adds custom early reminders to group events. When users create and share an event in a group chat, they can now set reminders to help participants remember upcoming parties, meetings or calls.

These additions build on existing group chat features such as large file sharing, HD media, screen sharing and voice chats.