WhatsApp tests parental controls for teen accounts

WhatsApp is developing parental control features that would allow parents to manage secondary accounts for younger users with limited functions, according to WABetaInfo.

The messaging platform’s terms of service require users to meet a minimum age to create an account, generally 13, though higher age limits apply in some regions to comply with local laws. Users below the age of legal consent must have approval from a parent or legal guardian to accept the terms.

In line with those requirements, WhatsApp is working on tools that would give parents greater oversight of accounts used by minors. The features were spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.1.30, currently available on the Google Play Store.

Under the proposed system, parents would be able to link a child’s secondary account to their own primary account. The secondary account would have restricted features and limited functionality. The linked setup would establish a relationship between the two accounts while preserving the privacy of messages and calls through end-to-end encryption.

Once linked, parents would be able to review and adjust certain privacy settings on the secondary account. By default, messaging and calling would be limited to contacts only, a change aimed at reducing unsolicited or potentially harmful interactions. Currently, the platform does not offer users the option to restrict messages and calls to contacts only.

The secondary accounts are also expected to share some activity-related updates with the parent’s account, however, message content would not be included. The shared information may focus on general account activity or changes to important settings rather than conversations.

The parental control features are still under development and are expected to be released in a future update. WhatsApp is testing how the controls will integrate with existing settings and refining the interface to make it easier for parents to configure age-appropriate safeguards.