WhatsApp updates group chats with a tool for new members to catch up

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Group Message History that allows recent messages in a group chat to be shared with new members when they join.
The feature enables group admins and members to choose to send recent messages so new participants can “catch up quickly.”
When adding someone to a group, users will see an option to send between 25 and 100 recent messages. The shared messages will be visible to the entire group and are presented separately from regular messages, with timestamps and sender information. All members will be notified when the message history is shared.
“Sending message history is an action you have to take and admins have the option to disable the setting for their groups,” the platform said, adding that “Admins will always be able to share message history.”
The feature remains end-to-end encrypted, like other personal messages on the platform.
The rollout of Group Message History has begun gradually.