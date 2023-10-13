WhatsApp updates its interface with new icons and colors

WhatsApp is introducing a fresh look to its Android beta version with its latest update. The updated interface includes new icons to deliver a more contemporary user experience. The revamped design is being rolled out to a limited group of Android beta testers, offering a modern and visually appealing experience with new icons.
WhatsApp is also adopting a predominantly green color theme for both light and dark modes, along with a new color scheme for chat bubbles and the floating action button. It's essential to note that this interface update is available to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp Business beta update.
This change underscores WhatsApp's attempts to improve its interface as well as responsiveness to user feedback and alignment with contemporary design trends. Many users have long requested such a redesign, and it's evident that WhatsApp is addressing these demands by maintaining a modern and user-centric app interface.
Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for group chat events. This feature is expected to enable users to create events within group chats, facilitating the scheduling and organization of group activities or personal reminders efficiently.