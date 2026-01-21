WhatsApp may allow voice and video calling for web group chats

WhatsApp is working on bringing voice and video calling to its web client, including support for group calls, as it seeks to align the web experience with its mobile and desktop apps, according to Webetainfo.

The feature, which is still under development, is intended to allow users to place calls directly from WhatsApp Web without installing a desktop application. This would be particularly useful when using a shared or non-personal computer, while also giving users control over call notifications received through the web client.

The feature was first signalled last year, though group support was then at an early stage. The platform is now reported to be refining the functionality to ensure it works fully with group calls, allowing participants to join regardless of the device they are using.

As with its mobile apps on Android and iOS, calls on the web client are expected to have limitations. Group calls with up to 32 participants are expected to be supported, though the platform has not confirmed this. It remains unclear whether the feature will initially launch with a lower participant limit before expanding.

The platform is also developing additional calling tools for the web client, including the ability to create call links directly from group chats. These links would allow users to share access to a voice or video call, similar to existing features on mobile apps.

Another feature under development is call scheduling for both individual and group chats. Scheduled calls will include a name and description, along with approximate start and end times, and will notify participants in advance. Scheduling a call will not automatically start it, but will create an event indicating when a call is expected to begin.

Voice and video calling, call links, and scheduled calls on WhatsApp Web are all still under development and are planned for release in a future update. The platform has not announced a timeline for its public rollout.