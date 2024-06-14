X unveils advanced analytics for its premium subscribers

X's new and enhanced profile analytics feature is available to its premium subscribers. This update offers users more specific insights into their performance metrics, including data on total impressions, engagement rate, profile visits, video performance, link clicks, and more.
Today, we're rolling out a new and improved analytics page. Upgrade to Premium to get daily insights into how your posts are performing.https://t.co/ZVdEbG1PJa pic.twitter.com/5qmklLcsOC— Premium (@premium) June 13, 2024
The updated X analytics revolve around a large bar chart display that can be customized to highlight different elements, making it easier to track performance over time. Along with this, users can also adjust the date ranges displayed at the top of the chart for added flexibility in analysis. While most of these insights were previously available to the platform's users, the presentation has been revamped for easier navigation within the app.
Moving further, the platform has also introduced new specific data points to aid in platform performance analysis. Previously, users had access to similar analytics, but with the new analytics dashboard, all account analytics are now exclusively available to X Premium subscribers with an attempt at accessing analytics.twitter.com, prompting users to sign up for X Premium.
Initially, X had also allowed users access to its analytics features until recently, when it focused on upgrading its analytics platform. Now, analytics are accessible only to paid subscribers, adding another element behind a paywall and boosting X's subscription drive.
The platform plans to introduce more capabilities to help creators gain insight into their platform efforts soon.