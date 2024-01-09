X advertisers will now be able to target only premium subscribers

Despite a decline in popularity due to Elon Musk's controversies, X (formerly Twitter) maintains a robust daily user base, offering opportunities for marketers aligned with its demographic.
The platform has introduced a new advertising option, allowing campaigns to target X Premium subscribers, appealing to active spenders with higher disposable incomes, as demonstrated by X programmer Nate Esparza in a post. However, with less than 1% of users currently enrolled in X Premium, reach may be limited.
Advertisers can now target premium subscribers when setting up their campaigns pic.twitter.com/OlNooYoUeY— Nate Esparza (@Nate_Esparza) January 6, 2024
Furthermore, X has been actively enhancing features for paying users, including access to the Grok AI chatbot, as part of a strategy to reduce reliance on ad revenue and allow more content moderation flexibility. Despite controversial attacks on big brands and celebrities, advertisers can now experiment with the new toggle targeting X Premium subscribers, as it is universally active for all advertisers during campaign set-up.