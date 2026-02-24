X tests AI-generated content labels for posts

X is developing new measures aimed at addressing the growing volume of AI-generated content on its platform, including a proposed labeling system that would identify posts created using AI tools.

According to screenshots shared by app researcher Nima Owji on X, the platform is testing a post-level toggle that would allow users to mark content as containing synthetically generated content. The label would appear directly on posts in the feed.

— Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 22, 2026

Owji wrote, “Users will soon be able to label their posts as AI-generated content! Most probably, not labeling them will go against the X rules when this feature launches!”

The move signals an effort by the platform to increase transparency around AI-generated material and to ensure users are aware when content has been created or altered using AI.

Earlier, the platform had introduced an experimental feature called Collaborative Notes. The tool enables contributors to request additional context on posts, with an AI system generating an initial draft note. That draft is then refined through ratings and suggestions from other contributors and can be updated over time as feedback is received.

Collaborative Notes build on X’s existing Community Notes system, which allows users to add context to posts that may be misleading or incomplete. Unlike Community Notes, Collaborative Notes are drafted and updated by AI systems using community input, which the platform has described as “a new approach to the public working together with AI.”

X has not announced a timeline for a broader rollout of the AI labeling feature.