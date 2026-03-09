X introduces audio feature for long-form articles powered by Grok

X has introduced a feature that allows users to listen to long-form articles posted on the platform using audio generated by Grok.

The feature adds a ‘Listen’ button to long-form articles when they appear in users’ feeds. When activated, the tool converts the text into audio, allowing users to hear the content instead of reading it.

According to the platform, the audio can continue playing while users scroll through the platform or switch to other apps through background playback.

The move comes as the platform increases its focus on longer, research-driven posts on the platform. Such content can provide additional data that supports the development of AI systems built by xAI.

In a post on March 6, Nikita Bier said that X Articles have grown 18 times over the past three months.

He wrote, “Today we're making them even better: we're launching a Listen feature - powered by Grok Voice. You'll be able to listen while scrolling Timeline or on the go from your lock screen.”

The feature is now available on iOS for top articles in English and is expected to launch on more platforms soon.