X introduces mobile Creator Studio with analytics and monetisation tools

X has added a new ‘Creator Studio’ hub to its mobile app, aimed at giving creators a single place to access tools and account information previously available mainly on desktop.
First of many new great tools and opportunities for Creators on X! https://t.co/zmdBsMrqUS— Monique Pintarelli (@Monique_X) December 20, 2025
The Creator Studio appears in the left-hand menu and provides links to revenue sharing status and estimated earnings, subscription eligibility and activity, account analytics such as impressions and follower growth, and payment settings. Premium subscribers can also contact the platform’s support team through the hub. A separate link directs users to a Help Center page explaining content monetisation.
The update is intended to make creator tools easier to access on mobile, allowing users to check performance and account details.
The platform has also added an ‘Inspiration’ tab within Creator Studio. The section highlights top-performing posts on X from across the platform over daily, weekly or monthly time frames, offering insight into content that is receiving high engagement.
we’re also introducing Inspiration ✨— Creators (@XCreators) December 20, 2025
explore the top performing posts globally to inspire your content. filter by most likes, replies, shares and more. pic.twitter.com/N8geCUZe49
The new features expand the platform’s ongoing efforts to consolidate creator-focused tools within its mobile app