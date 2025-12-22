News Twitter

X introduces mobile Creator Studio with analytics and monetisation tools

It shows revenue sharing status and estimated earnings, subscription eligibility and activity, account analytics such as impressions and follower growth, and payment settings.

Social Samosa
X has added a new ‘Creator Studio’ hub to its mobile app, aimed at giving creators a single place to access tools and account information previously available mainly on desktop.

The Creator Studio appears in the left-hand menu and provides links to revenue sharing status and estimated earnings, subscription eligibility and activity, account analytics such as impressions and follower growth, and payment settings. Premium subscribers can also contact the platform’s support team through the hub. A separate link directs users to a Help Center page explaining content monetisation.

The update is intended to make creator tools easier to access on mobile, allowing users to check performance and account details.

The platform has also added an ‘Inspiration’ tab within Creator Studio. The section highlights top-performing posts on X from across the platform over daily, weekly or monthly time frames, offering insight into content that is receiving high engagement.

The new features expand the platform’s ongoing efforts to consolidate creator-focused tools within its mobile app

