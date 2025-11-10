X develops 'Bangers' program to highlight top posts

X appears to be working on a new program to feature high-performing posts on the platform through a profile named ‘Bangers’, launched late last month.

Nikita Bier, X’s Head of Product, shared details about the project in a recent post, asking users if they had come across any “good bangers” and linking to the new profile.

See any good @bangers lately? — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) November 8, 2025

While specific details about the program are yet to be announced, the profile is expected to spotlight popular posts based on engagement metrics or selections by the platform’s internal team. The program could potentially become part of the company’s broader creator monetisation efforts, with the possibility of bonus payments for featured creators.

X currently offers users two feed options, the algorithm-driven ‘For You’ feed and the ‘Following’ feed that shows posts from accounts users follow. The new account may serve as a centralised way to surface top-performing posts that some users might otherwise miss, thereby increasing visibility and interaction.

Further details about the program are expected to be announced soon.