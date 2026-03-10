X introduces exclusive threads for paid subscribers

X has announced updates to its creator subscription features aimed at expanding monetisation options and improving management tools for creators on the platform.
The move is part of the platform’s broader effort to retain creators and encourage more content on the platform. In recent years, X has introduced features such as long-form posts and revised engagement-based monetisation models to increase revenue opportunities for users.
Nikita Bier, product head at X, said in a post, “The most powerful distribution channel in the world is Timeline. And today we're launching a new way to take full advantage of it to monetise your content. Introducing Exclusive Threads. Here's an Exclusive Thread on why it's the best way to build a content business on the Internet.”
In another post, he wrote, “If you're a subject-matter expert or writer, this is a special moment for you to harness the reach of X. We're excited to see everything you create.”
As part of the update, the platform has introduced Exclusive Threads, allowing creators to place certain posts behind a paywall to encourage subscription sign-ups. The posts will appear in users’ feeds, but portions of a thread can be locked, requiring a subscription to view the full content.
It has also introduced a refreshed display for subscription benefits, which will show a pop-up explaining subscriber perks when users tap the ‘Subscribe’ button.
Other changes include a shareable subscription card that allows creators to promote their channels through a link, and subscriber-only content highlights that will now appear in the main profile feed rather than being limited to a separate subscriptions tab.
The platform has also simplified the subscription onboarding process, allowing eligible creators to set up subscriptions in two steps with faster application reviews.
In addition, it launched an updated subscriptions dashboard that shows earnings, subscriber insights and growth tools in a single interface.