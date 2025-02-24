X launches AI tools for ad creation & campaign analysis

X has announced the release of two new automated ad creation features designed to enhance creative and targeting efforts for advertisers.
The first feature, 'Prefill with Grok,' is available to select advertisers through X Ads Manager. According to X, this tool generates ad copy, imagery, and a call-to-action (CTA) headline tailored to a brand based on a provided website URL. Advertisers can edit the copy and swap out images to customise their ad creatives.
This approach mirrors similar tools developed by Google and Meta, which extract key elements from websites to quickly create advertisements. The platform highlights that Grok 3 operates with the support of its Colossus AI data processing centre.
The second feature, 'Analyse Campaign with Grok,' uses AI to provide insights into ad performance. The platform states that the tool offers AI-driven breakdowns of campaign data, helping advertisers refine targeting, adjust creatives, and optimise impact. The feature aims to identify trends and opportunities by leveraging xAI’s understanding of X ads and user engagement.
Both features are being introduced gradually, with the platform planning a phased rollout over the coming months.