X to lock accounts that don’t update security keys by November

X, formerly known as Twitter, has issued a notice urging users who access their accounts using physical security keys to update their authentication details by 10 November. The move comes as the platform prepares to retire the Twitter.com domain, transitioning fully to X.com.
According to the company, users must re-enrol their existing security key or register a new one to maintain access. Accounts that fail to do so before the deadline will be locked until users either re-enrol, switch to a different two-factor authentication (2FA) method, or opt out of 2FA entirely.
“This update ensures that your security key remains linked to X.com,” the company said in a statement, adding that the change applies only to users employing physical security keys such as YubiKeys. Other 2FA methods remain unaffected.
The update follows X’s earlier decision in 2023 to remove SMS-based authentication for non-Premium subscribers as part of cost-cutting measures, prompting many users to adopt alternative security methods.
The transition to X.com marks another step in the platform’s ongoing rebranding under Elon Musk. The domain change is expected to have wider technical implications for legacy integrations that still reference Twitter.com, but for individual users, ensuring continued account access remains the primary concern.