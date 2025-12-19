X introduces standalone messaging app X Chat

X is developing a separate messaging platform as part of its efforts to expand features beyond its core social media platform.

The platform is testing a new chat interface that allows users to access X's direct messages on desktop without using the main platform. App researcher Nima Owji shared images showing the standalone interface, which is designed to manage messages independently.

BREAKING: X CHAT standalone web app is OUT NOW!



It's perfect for people who are not using X but still want to use X Chat to stay connected with their friends and family!



CHECK IT OUT: https://t.co/QOyJv7wv3Npic.twitter.com/jFqL3AKsKc — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 17, 2025

X is also reported to be working on a separate X Chat mobile app. If launched, it would place the platform in more direct competition with messaging services such as WhatsApp and Messenger.

The move aligns with Elon Musk’s long-stated goal of turning X into an ‘everything app,’ similar to China’s WeChat, which combines messaging with payments and other services. Several Western technology companies, including Meta and TikTok, have previously pursued similar strategies, with limited success.

Direct messaging is expected to play a central role in X’s plans, with an emphasis on encrypted communication. The platform is also seeking regulatory approvals to introduce payment services, which could later be integrated into its messaging features.