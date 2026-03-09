X tests new ad format adding product links in user posts

X is testing a new advertising format that links ads to product mentions within user posts.
The feature surfaced after an X user noticed a Starlink promotion appearing below a post that referenced the service. The post included a small ‘Get Starlink’ call to action that directed readers to the Starlink website for more information.
Responding to the post, Nikita Bier, Product Head at X, said the platform is “trying to make an ad product that isn’t an ad.”
Bier noted the concept is to connect advertising to organic product mentions on the platform.
The format could allow advertisers to pay a variable fee depending on how often the linked ads appear to users. However, the platform may need to ensure that the ads are attached only to positive or relevant mentions to avoid negative brand associations.
The experiment comes as X continues to explore new revenue streams. The platform merged with xAI last year, combining resources between the two companies.
According to a report by Bloomberg, xAI is spending about $1 billion per month as it expands its AI infrastructure. In February, xAI also merged with SpaceX, broadening its revenue base as the group seeks additional funding for AI development.
Earlier, X introduced Paid Partnership labels on posts in an effort to improve transparency around promotional content. Media reports say the platform is increasingly prioritising pay-per-post promotional formats.