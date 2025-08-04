X rolls out new ad formats & AI-driven targeting system

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has announced several updates to its advertising system, aimed at improving user experience and boosting campaign performance for advertisers.

One of the key changes includes a redesign of ad formats to make them cleaner and less intrusive. Ads will now appear more naturally within users' timelines, without the use of excessive hashtags, emojis, or cluttered URLs. The updated design focuses on visual appeal and will include an 'aesthetic score' for each ad, which will influence its pricing.

The platform is also integrating advanced artificial intelligence tools to improve ad targeting and effectiveness. With new machine learning models, X ads can now identify ideal audiences more accurately, stated the platform in a post on X. The platform stated, "It's not just about looks, X ads are now infused with state-of-the-art machine learning, making them smarter and more effective than ever." In addition, the platform will use Grok, its AI assistant, to provide real-time insights into campaign performance and generate ad copy and creatives quickly.

Another upcoming feature is an expansion of the 'Explain this post' button, which will now apply to ads. This tool, powered by Grok, will give users more context about the ads they see, including brand details and claim verification, to improve transparency and trust. The platform said, "This will give users deeper insights into the ads they see, making it easier to verify claims and learn about the brands behind them. It's all about fostering real trust between users and advertisers, paving the way for a more open, vibrant ecosystem that benefits everyone."

X is also focusing on supporting small and medium businesses (SMBs) by offering AI-powered tools that make it easier to create campaigns, access analytics, and reach the right customers efficiently, regardless of budget. The platform said it aims to be a preferred space for SMBs, startups, and direct-to-consumer brands.