X rolls out paid boost feature for posts

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has begun testing a new ‘Boost’ option that allows users to pay for additional reach on their posts.

The platform has announced the update in a post on X on its creators' account. It noted, “Introducing Boost, a new way for creators to grow their audience. Simply select your desired level of reach and location, then tap “Boost”. Available now for Premium users on iOS.”

The feature, currently available only to X Premium subscribers on iOS, the platform has added a ‘Boost’ button beneath posts.

Tapping the button shows pricing tiers tied to impression ranges:

11k - 27k impressions for $50

23k - 54k impressions for $100

116k - 272k impressions for $500

225k - 543k impressions for $1,000

The option is designed to increase the visibility of user posts within the platform. While the platform’s Premium subscribers already receive added reach for replies as part of their subscription, the new feature introduces separate paid tiers specifically for post amplification.

X has not announced when or if the feature will expand beyond Premium users or other operating systems.

The feature is also expected to help marketers and advertisers increase consumer engagement and reach a wider market via the social media platform.