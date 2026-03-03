X rolls out paid partnership labels for sponsored content

X has introduced ‘Paid Partnership’ labels on posts in an effort to increase transparency around promotional content.
In a statement, Nikita Bier, Product Head, X, said, “Today, we're announcing Paid Partnership labels on posts. X's core value is providing an authentic pulse on humanity. While we want to encourage people to build their businesses on X, undisclosed promotions hurt the integrity of the product and lead people to distrust the content they read on X. This new feature will allow you to comply with regulations, but more importantly, it enables you to be transparent with your followers.”
He added that the platform is prioritising pay-per-post promotions. “We are currently focused on pay-per-post promotions that have run rampant recently. In many cases, investor disclosures are often communicated in the language of the post,” Bier said.
The platform has also rolled out an experimental feature for users in the United States and Canada on iOS devices that allows them to filter their timelines by topic by tapping the ‘For You’ tab.
The platform is temporarily enabling the feature for users located in Egypt, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Cyprus.