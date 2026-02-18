Regulatory pressure on Elon Musk’s social media platform X has intensified as authorities in Spain and Ireland have launched investigations into its AI chatbot Grok amid concerns over harmful content and data compliance.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has opened a formal probe into Grok, examining whether the AI tool generated and shared non‑consensual, sexualised deepfake images — including content involving minors — in potential breach of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The inquiry targets both the harmful imagery produced and how user data was processed to generate such content.

In Spain, the government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has ordered an investigation into X, Meta and TikTok over the alleged creation and dissemination of AI‑generated child sexual abuse material. Authorities cited the need to safeguard children’s rights and mental health as key motivations for the action.

These moves add to a series of regulatory actions across Europe, including probes in the United Kingdom and by the European Commission, highlighting growing scrutiny of AI systems and content moderation practices on major social platforms.