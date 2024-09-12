Advertisment
X to separate DMs from public posts in next major update

X is working on a new feature to separate direct messaging from public posts, allowing users to use it solely as a messaging platform. This move aligns with Elon Musk's vision of creating an 'everything app'.

Social Samosa
New Update
X Elon Musk

In a new move towards Elon Musk’s goal of transforming X (formerly Twitter) into an 'everything app', the platform is reportedly working on a plan to separate its direct messaging (DM) functions from the broader in-app experience. This means users could soon use the platform as their primary messaging platform without engaging with any other part of the app.

App researcher Nima Owji uncovered a new option in paltform's back-end code that appears to allow users to interact with DMs independently of other app features. This means you could, for instance, block someone from messaging you but still see their public posts in your feed.

Elon Musk, the platform’s owner, confirmed the development. 

This feature, which Musk envisions as part of a broader effort to reimagine the platform, is a practical next step toward making the app more versatile. The idea behind this update is to make the division between DMs and public posting more explicit, so that it can be used strictly for communication, without the pressure to engage in other activities on the platform.

From the ability to watch original video shows, to conducting virtual meet-ups and, eventually, even making payments, the app is diversifying its functionality. 

