X adds two new aspect ratio formats for in-stream ads

X has introduced new visual parameter options for advertisements, adding two additional aspect ratio formats for image and video ads.

The platform will now support 4:5 and 2:3 aspect ratios for in-feed ads, alongside its existing formats. The change is intended to provide advertisers with more flexibility in how promotions appear within the feed.

In a statement on X, it said, “X today announced expanded aspect ratio support for video and image ads, enabling advertisers to seamlessly reuse their best-performing creatives from other social media platforms on X - without reformatting, cropping, or rebuilding assets.”

Advertisers can upload their existing ad assets directly into X Ads Manager via Media Studio, Composer, or the Campaign Form with the following expanded aspect ratios: 4:5, which is 1440 × 1800 pixels and 2:3, being 1080 × 1620 pixels.

The expanded formats are designed to allow advertisers to use existing creative assets without modification.

In another post, it said, “Seamlessly reuse existing social media creatives directly on X with new expanded ratios - no reformatting required.”

The update follows recent efforts by X to address the increasing presence of AI-generated content on the platform. The platform has been developing measures, including a proposed labeling system to identify posts created using AI tools.