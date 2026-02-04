xAI rolls out Grok Imagine 1.0 with longer, higher-resolution videos

Elon Musk’s xAI has released Grok Imagine 1.0, an updated version of its AI video generation platform that supports longer videos, higher resolution and improved audio.

In a post announcing the update, xAI said Grok Imagine 1.0 allows users to generate videos of up to 10 seconds at 720p resolution, along with improved sound quality. Musk later reshared the post, confirming that the new version is being made available more widely.

Introducing Grok Imagine 1.0, our biggest leap yet.



1.0 unlocks 10-second videos, 720p resolution, and dramatically better audio.



Imagine has generated 1.245 billion videos in the last 30 days alone.



Try it now: https://t.co/zGhs9czkC5pic.twitter.com/7FPxm7H059 — xAI (@xai) February 2, 2026

Earlier versions of the tool were limited to shorter clips and lower image quality. The latest update aims to improve visual smoothness and clarity, making the videos more usable for storytelling, creative projects and social media.

According to Mint report, the update also adds more advanced audio features, including expressive character voices and background music that can be matched to video content. These additions are intended to create a more cohesive viewing experience.

The new model has also improved its ability to understand prompts. The system is designed to better follow detailed instructions and allow users to refine scenes through follow-up inputs without starting over.

