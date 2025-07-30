YouTube rolls out AI-based age estimation for teen users

YouTube has rolled out a new machine learning-based age estimation feature to a limited group of users in the United States, as part of its broader push to improve age-appropriate protections for teens. The technology, which has already been deployed in other markets, aims to more accurately identify users' ages and tailor platform experiences accordingly.

According to the platform, it aims to improve how it distinguishes between teen and adult users by relying on inferred age signals rather than the age listed in a user's account. These signals include the types of videos watched, search behavior and account history. According to YouTube, this approach is expected to help automatically apply protections for teen users, regardless of whether they have entered accurate personal information.

Among the measures that will be automatically enabled for users identified as teens are:

Disabling personalised ads

Activating digital wellbeing tools

Restricting repetitive viewing of certain types of content through adjusted recommendations

If the system incorrectly classifies an adult as underage, users will have the option to verify their age using official identification or a credit card. Only users who are verifiedor inferredto be over 18 will be permitted to access age-restricted content on the platform.

The platform stated it will closely monitor the rollout before expanding it more broadly across the U.S. and other markets. It also plans to engage with creators during the process to ensure the changes are smoothly integrated across its ecosystem.