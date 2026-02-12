YouTube introduces auto captions on mute, adds image to video feature

YouTube has introduced two new features, including automatic captions when a device is muted and a tool that allows users to animate photos for Shorts.

It has launched a feature on mobile phones and tablets that automatically turns on captions when a viewer mutes their device while watching a video. Captions turn off once the device is unmuted. The feature is not currently available for Shorts.

The setting is enabled by default for all users. Viewers can disable it in the video player’s settings under captions by toggling off the ‘show when muted’ option. The preference is saved for the user’s account on that specific device.

The feature is intended to help viewers follow videos more easily in situations where they cannot use sound.

The platform also announced ‘Add Motion’ for Shorts, a tool that allows users to turn a single photo into an animated eight-second video using preset motions. The feature can be accessed through the Shorts creation menu. Users select a preset motion and upload a full-body image for the animation.

The tool automatically adds an AI disclosure label to videos created using the feature. All published content must comply with the platform’s community guidelines.

‘Add Motion’ is available globally except in the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The platform plans to expand access to more regions in the future.